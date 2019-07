A Chinese Epidemic Prevention Officer investigates the site blocked due to African swine fever in the Beijing district of Tongzhou, China, Dec. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese authorities said Friday that the outbreak of African swine fever, which led to the culling of over a million pigs in the country, is under control.

Wei Baigang, head of the Department of Development Planning of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said at a press conference in Beijing on Friday that the disease has been effectively contained.