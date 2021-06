Malian riot police disperse protesters at the Independence square during an attempted protest against the military action in Bamako, Mali, 25 May 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/HADAMA DIAKITE

Mali junta leader and new transition vice president Colonel Assimi Goita (L) with the new transition president former defence minister Bah Ndaw (C) and Colonel Malick Diaw (R) of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CNSP) pose for a photograph during a meeting with Economic Community Of West Africa (ECOWAS) in Bamako, Mali, 24 September 2020 (reissued on 25 May 2021). EPA-EFE FILE/H.DIAKITE

The African Union (AU) on Wednesday suspended Mali as a member and warned of possible sanctions after the country's military last week carried out its second coup d'état nine months.

In a statement, the AU announced its decision to "immediately suspend the Republic of Mali from participation in all activities of the African Union, its organs and institutions, until normal constitutional order has been restored in the country."