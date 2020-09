Afro-Brazilian gymnast Angelo Assumpcao trains on 11 September 2020 at his home on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira

Standout Afro-Brazilian gymnast Angelo Assumpcao says he put up with years of racist jokes and insults at his club before finally deciding enough was enough.

But he told Efe in an interview that he has paid a hefty price for bringing that abuse to light.