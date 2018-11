In front of the Rio de Janeiro statue of the 17th-century leader of slave resistance Zumbi dos Palmares, an exhibition is put on of capoeira, a martial art that black slaves brought from Africa to Brazil, as part of the celebrations for Black Consciousness Day on Nov. 20, 2018. EFE-EPA/Marcelo Sayao

Brazil, where more than half the population have African ancestors, celebrates Black Consciousness Day this Tuesday amid a political and social climate that is largely negative toward non-whites.

From the early hours of the morning, some 100 people crowded around the bust of the 17th-century leader of slave resistance, Zumbi dos Palmares, on one of Rio de Janeiro's main thoroughfares.