Though largely ignored in the history books, deprived of their full identity and held back by stereotypes, Latin American women of African descent are unbowed by challenges rooted in times of slavery and gradually carving out more prominent roles for themselves in their respective countries.

That has been the story of Costa Rican Vice President Epsy Campbell Barr and Colombian human rights activist and presidential candidate Francia Elena Marquez, although despite their success and that of other female Afro-Latin Americans the work of societal transformation is far from complete.