Two men visit the grave of a deceased loved one at Jardim da Saudade cemetery in Rio de Janeiro on 2 November 2021. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

People visit deceased loved ones at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on 2 November 2021. EFE/Raphael Alves

People walk through a Day of the Dead tunnel of flowers at Jardim da Saudade cemetery in Rio de Janeiro on 2 November 2021. EFE/Antonio Lacerda

After 2020 lockdown, Brazilians return to cemeteries for Day of the Dead

Brazilians flocked to cemeteries on Tuesday to mark the Day of the Dead, a tradition pre-empted last year by Covid-19 lockdowns.

Brazil is second only to the United States in coronavirus deaths with 608,000, and is No. 3 worldwide in cases with nearly 22 million confirmed infections.