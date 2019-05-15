Dhaka Metropolitan Police personnel arrest several people for allegedly taking and selling drugs during an anti- narcotics operation at Dhalpur City Palli in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MONIRUL ALAM

With over 350 people shot dead in the last one year, Bangladesh’s state-backed brutal crackdown on drugs appears far from over, sparking human rights concerns and fears that the country may be following the footprints of the savage campaign by the Philippines.

According to data from human rights organization Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), the Bangladesh anti-drug campaign, which recorded its first death on May 15, 2018, has left at least 357 people dead in clashes with police and another 20 in fights between drug cartels.