French basketball player Tony Parker attends an International Olympic Committee tour of future olympic sites for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, under the Eiffel Tower, in Paris, France, Jun. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/IAN LANGSDON

San Antonio Spurs player Tony Parker (C) of France goes to the basket against Houston Rockets player Ryan Anderson (L) in the first half of their NBA basketball game at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas, USA, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY W. SMITH SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker reacts during his teams game against the Brooklyn Nets in the first half of the NBA basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, Jan. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JASON SZENES

Veteran point guard Tony Parker confirmed on Monday that he is officially retiring from basketball after 18 seasons in the NBA.

“It’s with a lot of emotion that I retire from basketball, it was an incredible journey! Even in my wildest dreams, I never thought I would live all those unbelievable moments with the NBA and the French National Team. Thank you for everything!" Parker, 37, wrote on his official Twitter account.