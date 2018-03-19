Turkey's president on Monday said the next stage of his army's operation against Kurdish militias in neighboring Syria would now extend across the entirety of the north of the country and did not rule out similar military action in Iraq, a move likely to cause concern in the international community.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan's revived strongman rhetoric came in the wake of Turkey's successful invasion Afrin city, where Turkish soldiers and their allied Syrian militiamen on Sunday ousted the last of the Kurdish YPG armed groups who had been in control of the city since 2012, not long after the war broke out.