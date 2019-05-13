File photo of the minister of Saudi energy, industry and mineral resources, Khalid al-Falih, who said Monday that Arab countries have called on the international community to asssume their responsibilities and guarantee the safety of commercial shipping after several vessels were sabotaged in the Persian Gulf. EFE-EPA/Ali Haider/File

File photo of the minister of Saudi energy, industry and mineral resources, Khalid al-Falih, who said Monday that Arab countries have called on the international community to asssume their responsibilities and guarantee the safety of commercial shipping after several vessels were sabotaged in the Persian Gulf. EFE-EPA/Ahmed Yosri/File

The Saudi Arabian government and other Arab countries called on the international community on Monday to asssume their responsibilities and guarantee the safety of maritime routes and commercial shipping after several vessels were sabotaged at a time of growing tension in the Persian Gulf.

Just three days after the United States Maritime Authority warned about possible acts of sabotage by Iran or its local intermediaries against commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reported Sunday the sabotage of four ships east of the emirate of Fujairah.