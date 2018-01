US President Donald J. Trump claps after finishing the State of the Union address in the chamber of the US House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/WIN MCNAMEE / POOL

US President Donald J. Trump delivers his first State of the Union from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, Jan. 30 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

Hua Chunying, spokeswoman for China's foreign ministry, speaks at a regular press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, China, Jan. 6, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China on Wednesday urged the United States to work together to resolve their differences and maintain stable development in bilateral relations, responding to US President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, in which he called China a rival.

US President Donald Trump had said on Tuesday that Russia and China were challenging American values and interests.