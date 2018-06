Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and his wife (L) greet supporters after the close of voting for the Turkish presidential and parliamentary elections in Ankara, Turkey, June 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

The president of Turkey returned to the country's capital city in the early hours of Monday to celebrate his twin victory in presidential and parliamentary elections as the opposition pondered whether to challenge the results or admit defeat.

Delivering a traditional balcony speech from the headquarters of his Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to roll up his sleeves to build a bigger and stronger Turkey.