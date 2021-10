Employees unload fuel in the depots of the General Hospital of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 29 October 2021. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Fuel started to arrive on Friday at hospitals in Haiti, where in the last week 50 healthcare centers were forced to suspend services after having exhausted their reserves.

Two trucks supplied 2,000 gallons of diesel to the Haitian State University Hospital (HUEH), as well as other centers in the capital, such as La Paix Hospital and the Ambulance Center, Unicef told Efe.