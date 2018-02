A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Military News Agency on Feb. 8, 2018 shows a collapsed building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TAIWAN MILITARY NEWS AGENCY HANDOUT

Rescuers rushing against time to search for survivors inm a damaged building in Hualien, eastern Taiwan, Feb. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A series of strong aftershocks have hindered search and rescue efforts on Thursday for victims and survivors of a magnitude-6.4 earthquake in Taiwan.

The earthquake, which struck the eastern city of Hualien on Tuesday night, has left at least nine people dead and another 266 injured.