US Attorney General William Barr testifies at a House Appropriations subcommittee session in the Capitol in Washington on April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Pete Marovich

Democratic Congresswoman Nita Lowey questions US Attorney General William Barr (not shown) during a House Appropriations subcommittee session in the Capitol in Washington on April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Pete Marovich

US Attorney General William Barr arrives to testify at a House Appropriations subcommittee session in the Capitol in Washington on April 9, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Pete Marovich

US Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday in a congressional hearing promised to release "within a week" a redacted version of the Russia report prepared by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, adding that he is not considering sending a copy to the White House prior to that release.

"Within a week I will be in position to release that report to the public," said Barr before the House Appropriations subcommittee on the Justice Department's budget, adding that "I don't intend at this stage to send the full unredacted report to the committee."