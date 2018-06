Pro-immigrant activists gather in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, to protest a visit by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. EFE-EPA/Mike Nelson

A woman uses a megaphone to shout slogans during a demonstration in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, against a visit to the city by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. EFE-EPA/Mike Nelson

Protesters hold up signs during a demonstration in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 26, against a visit to the city by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions. EFE-EPA/Mike Nelson

Some 300 people gathered here Tuesday to protest a visit by US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, a prominent public face of the "zero tolerance" immigration policy that has led to the separation of hundreds of children from their parents.

More than 20 people, all of them faith leaders, were arrested for blocking a street outside the federal courthouse in Los Angeles as part of the demonstration.