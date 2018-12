The Photo exhibit celebrating the 40 year anniversary of EFe with Bolivia at the San Francisco museum in La Paz, Bolivia on Dec 5, 2018. EPA- EFE/Juan Quisberth

The Photo exhibit celebrating the 40 year anniversary of EFe with Bolivia at the San Francisco museum in La Paz, Bolivia on Dec 5, 2018. EPA- EFE/Juan Quisberth

The Photo exhibit celebrating the 40 year anniversary of EFe with Bolivia at the San Francisco museum in La Paz, Bolivia on Dec 5, 2018. EPA- EFE/Juan Quisberth

Bolivia's culture minister said the Andean nation has gained global visibility thanks to Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, which is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its presence in that country with a photo exhibit in this capital.

During Wednesday's inauguration, Wilma Alanoca congratulated EFE on behalf of Bolivia's president, Evo Morales, and vice president, Alvaro Garcia Linera.