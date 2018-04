Photograph showing some of the images part of the Amazon-themed photo exhibition in Rio de Janeiro, Brazi, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

Agencia EFE, the world's largest Spanish-language news agency, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of its presence in Brazil with a Amazon-themed photo exhibit at Rio de Janeiro's Botanical Gardens.

"Water and Life," comprising more than 30 photographs taken by EFE professionals in Amazonia, showcases the diversity of the world's largest tropical rainforest as pays tribute to Brazil's natural riches.