Minister of the Supreme Justice court José Ramón Cossío at the presentation of the annual report of 2018 on April 2, 2019 in Mexico City EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Griselda Triana, the widow of a journalist killed in 2017 in the western state of Sinaloa, in the presentation of the annual report of 2018 on April 2, 2019 in Mexico City EFE/José Méndez

The Mexican and Central American director of Article 19 Ana Cristina Ruelas in the presentation of the annual report of 2018 on April 2, 2019 in Mexico City EPA-EFE/José Méndez

Being a journalist is one of the most dangerous occupations in Mexico and the situation is on the rise with a journalist attacked every 16 hours and 99 percent of the cases going unpunished, the press freedom group Article 19 said Tuesday.

In its annual report on freedom of expression and information, the organization said they want the silence to end and respect for the voices that communicate the latest news every day.