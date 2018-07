epa06862825 Mount Agung volcano spewing hot volcanic ash as seen from Kubu Village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, 04 July 2018. Mount Agung volcano erupted on 02 July evening. Flares of incandescent lava reached two kilometers from the crater and setting fire to forests at the slope of the volcano. EPA/MADE NAGI

epa06862826 Tourists take pictures in front of Mount Agung volcano in Kubu Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, 04 July 2018. Mount Agung volcano erupted on 02 July evening. Flares of incandescent lava reached two kilometers from the crater and setting fire to forests at the slope of the volcano. EPA/MADE NAGI

epa06862820 Mount Agung volcano spewing hot volcanic ash as seen from Kubu Village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia, 04 July 2018. Mount Agung volcano erupted on 02 July evening. Flares of incandescent lava reached two kilometers from the crater and setting fire to forests at the slope of the volcano. EPA/MADE NAGI

Mount Agung on the Indonesian island of Bali erupted again on Wednesday, sending thick plumes of ash and smoke into the sky over the popular tourist resort.

Indonesia's Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said the eruption had lasted under two minutes, with the plume rising 8,202 feet (2,500 meters) above the summit.