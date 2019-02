Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) talks with Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (R) during a rally for a peaceful election campaign conducted by the General Election Commission at National Monument Park in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sep. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

The president of Indonesia was on Sunday to take part in the second presidential debate ahead of the Apr. 17 elections alongside his challenger and former military general Prabowo Subianto, over whom he maintains a clear advantage in polling.

Joko Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, will contest his presidency for the second time against Prabowo, whom he beat by a narrow margin in 2014.