The Nicaraguan police on Saturday night said it had arrested opposition leader Daysi Tamara Dávila Rivas under the accusation of "inciting foreign interference in internal affairs" and "requesting military interventions" against the government headed by Daniel Ortega.
The arrest of Dávila Rivas, a member of the political council of the opposition Blue and White National Unity, is the eighth carried out by the National Police against dissidents in recent days, including four opposition presidential candidates.