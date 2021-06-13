A protester shows a poster with the images of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice President of the country, Rosario Murillo, during a demonstration of Nicaraguans living in Costa Rica who reject their country's government, outside the facilities of the Organization of American States (OAS), in San Jose, Costa Rica, 20 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Jeffrey Arguedas

A boy walks in front of a mural with the image of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Managua, Nicaragua, 11 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Torres

The Nicaraguan police on Saturday night said it had arrested opposition leader Daysi Tamara Dávila Rivas under the accusation of "inciting foreign interference in internal affairs" and "requesting military interventions" against the government headed by Daniel Ortega.

The arrest of Dávila Rivas, a member of the political council of the opposition Blue and White National Unity, is the eighth carried out by the National Police against dissidents in recent days, including four opposition presidential candidates.