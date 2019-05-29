Amnesty International on Wednesday accused the Myanmar military of committing war crimes during its offensive against the Arakan Army in the western part of the country, after the government's order to crush the armed group.
In a new report, the non-profit said that in the last few months Myanmar soldiers have killed and wounded civilians in indiscriminate attacks in Rakhine state, the same area where the Army in 2017 carried out an offensive against the mostly-Muslim Rohingya minority group, an operation the United Nations said showed evidence of genocidal intent.