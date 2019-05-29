Members of the Myanmar Red Cross society carry a wounded Rakhine ethnic man as they move injured people from a boat to Sittwe hospital, Sittwe of Rakhine State, western Myanmar, May 2, 2019. According to reports, at least six people died and several others injuries after Myanmar security forces fired shots into 275 Rakhine ethnic men who were detained during a search for members of the rebel Arakan Army. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYUNT WIN

Rakhine Buddhist monks and people march during a protest in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, May 19, 2019. Over a thousand Rakhine people and Buddhist monks participate in the protest to stop the fighting between the Myanmar military troops and Arakan Army (AA) in northern Rakhine State. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYUNT WIN

The elder sister of Ni Ni Soe mourns at MyinPhyu village in Buthidaung Township, northern Rakhine State, western Myanmar, Feb. 21, 2019. Ni Ni Soe, an 18-year-old girl from the village, was killed in the fight between the Myanmar military and the Arakan Army (AA) on Feb. 20, 2019 near MyinPyu village. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYUNT WIN

Amnesty International on Wednesday accused the Myanmar military of committing war crimes during its offensive against the Arakan Army in the western part of the country, after the government's order to crush the armed group.

In a new report, the non-profit said that in the last few months Myanmar soldiers have killed and wounded civilians in indiscriminate attacks in Rakhine state, the same area where the Army in 2017 carried out an offensive against the mostly-Muslim Rohingya minority group, an operation the United Nations said showed evidence of genocidal intent.