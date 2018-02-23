Amnesty International Friday urged the president of the Philippines to release Senator Leila de Lima, one of his most vocal critics, who has been under detention for a year on bribery charges.
The Justice Department accuses de Lima - who was justice minister between 2010 and 2015 and who has been detained since Feb. 24, 2017, in a prison cell at Camp Crame, the headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Quezon City in northeastern Manila - of allegedly accepting bribes from jailed drug traffickers in exchange for official favors during her tenure.