Members of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Human Rights Committee led by Fawzia Koofi (L) prepare to enter the Philippine National Police Custodial Center to visit detained Philippine Senator Leila De Lima (not in photo) in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Supporters of Philippine Senator Leila De Lima hold signs as police look on outside a metropolitan trial court after her court hearing in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine Senator Leila De Lima gestures after arriving at a metropolitan trial court for her arraignment in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Mar. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Amnesty International Friday urged the president of the Philippines to release Senator Leila de Lima, one of his most vocal critics, who has been under detention for a year on bribery charges.

The Justice Department accuses de Lima - who was justice minister between 2010 and 2015 and who has been detained since Feb. 24, 2017, in a prison cell at Camp Crame, the headquarters of the Philippine National Police in Quezon City in northeastern Manila - of allegedly accepting bribes from jailed drug traffickers in exchange for official favors during her tenure.