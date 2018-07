Photograph provided Jul 2, 2018 showing Amnesty International (AI) spokesman in Chile, Roberto Morales during an interview with EFE in Santiago, Chile, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jose Caviedes

The Chilean state routinely "violates human rights" inside the country's prisons by failing to take actions to remedy the "inhumane" conditions of inmates, Amnesty International (AI) spokesman in Chile, Roberto Morales, told EFE in an interview.

The issue reached international attention after a video showing Chilean inmates brutally attacking two Ecuadoran prisoners who were convicted of killing and robbing a woman in Santiago went viral on social media.