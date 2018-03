The remains of damaged vehicles are seen at the destroyed Koe Tan Kauk Muslim village in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 25 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

A military helicopter reportedly carrying advisory commission members prepares for landing over the newly built operating office at the Taungpyo Bangladesh-Myanmar border gate where the repatriation process planned to take place in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State of western Myanmar, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

People walk around the reception center near the Taungpyo Bangladesh-Myanmar border gate where the repatriation process is planned to take place in Maungdaw district, Rakhine State of western Myanmar, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LYNN BO BO

Myanmar border guard police officers patrol along a beach near a makeshift camp at the Myanmar-Bangladesh border, near the town of Maungsaw, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 12 November 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/HEIN HTET

Amnesty International (AI) released a report on Monday condemning the escalating militarization of Myanmar's western state of Rakhine, from which at least 688,000 people from the Rohingya Muslim minority have fled, overwhelmingly to neighboring Bangladesh, as a result of army operations.

According to AI, the Myanmar security forces are building bases in the region and bulldozing all the buildings in the villages where the Rohingya, now refugees in Bangladesh, had previously lived.