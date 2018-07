Papuan student protestors shout slogans during a rally in Surabaya, Indonesia, demanding the independence of West Papua province from Indonesia, Dec 2, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

Amnesty International Monday denounced the alleged unlawful killings of 95 people by the Indonesian security forces between 2010 and 2018 in the remote eastern province of Papua, site of a decades-long separatist conflict.

In the report titled "Don't Bother, Let Him Die: Killing with Impunity in Papua", the organization denounced the lack of responsibility on the part of the police and the army for the killings.