A picture made available on Sep 26, 2016 shows visitors at the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Tianjin City, northeast of Beijing, China, Sep 24, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A picture made available on 26 September 2016 shows visitors at the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Tianjin City, northeast of Beijing, China, Sep 24, 2016. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A picture made available on Sep 26, 2016 shows visitors (R) at the Huangyaguan section of the Great Wall in Tianjin City, northeast of Beijing, China, Sep 24, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Great Wall of China will be protected using artificial intelligence and drones under an agreement between the government and the United States tech giant Intel, official news agency Xinhua said Thursday.

Under the agreement, the world's second largest manufacturer of semiconductors and microprocessors and the China Foundation For Cultural Heritage Conservation will explore ways to collaborate in the inspection, repair and preservation of the Great Wall.