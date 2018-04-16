Amnesty International researcher for the Caribbean Louise Tillotson speaks with EFE during an interview in Mexico City on April 16, 2018, regarding Cuba and the chances for more openness and transparency after Raul Castro steps down as president later this month. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Amnesty International said Monday that upon the arrival of new leadership in Cuba, that nation will open up space for dialogue, a first step toward resolving restrictions on freedom of expression and association on the island that will have positive repercussions in other areas of human rights.

The mandate of President Raul Castro will end on April 19 and everything points to the fact that his successor will be First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, a 57-year-old engineer and the figure on which the hopes for possible change and opening are fixed.