The United States has carried out more than a 100 drone strikes in Somalia since 2017, a threefold increase since Donald Trump became US president, Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

A report released by the NGO said that US airstrikes on Somali soil had surged since Mar. 30, 2017, when Trump signed an executive order declaring southern Somalia "an area of active hostilities".