A handout photo made available by Amnesty International shows inmates at Manakara prison (Maison Centrale de Manakara), Madagascar, Sept. 15, 2018 (issued Oct. 23, 2018). EPA-EFE/RICHARD BURTON / AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Thousands of prisoners confined in Malagasy jails awaiting trial experience excessive waits in shocking, life-threatening conditions, according to a report by the human rights organization Amnesty International published on Tuesday.

AI's report, based on visits to nine prisons between 2017-18, suggests over 11,000 people, including women and children, live in deplorable conditions with no access to sanitation, medical assistance or adequate food supplies in prisons in Madagascar, a huge island off the southeast coast of Africa.