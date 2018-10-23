Thousands of prisoners confined in Malagasy jails awaiting trial experience excessive waits in shocking, life-threatening conditions, according to a report by the human rights organization Amnesty International published on Tuesday.
AI's report, based on visits to nine prisons between 2017-18, suggests over 11,000 people, including women and children, live in deplorable conditions with no access to sanitation, medical assistance or adequate food supplies in prisons in Madagascar, a huge island off the southeast coast of Africa.