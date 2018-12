Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) sits next the president of the National Legislative Assembly (NLA) Pornpetch Wichitcholchai (R) and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon (L) during the political parties meeting for the general election at Royal Thai Army Club in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Amnesty International on Friday urged Thai authorities to lift restrictions on all human rights and political activities and drop charges against peaceful critics, ahead of possible general elections in February.

AI made the call as the military government, in power since a coup in 2014, is set to meet Friday with various political parties to discuss the process of holding the general elections, provisionally scheduled for Feb. 24, 2019.