A convoy carrying humanitarian aid to civilians trapped in a besieged enclave outside the Syrian capital has successfully crossed the frontline, a day after the operation was initially postponed due to an outbreak of hostilities, the International Committee of the Red Cross in Syria told EFE on Friday.

It was only the second time this week that aid has been delivered to Eastern Ghouta, an arable network of towns and satellite cities that has been blockaded by the Syrian regime and its allies for the last four years.