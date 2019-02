Demonstrators clash with members of the Bolivarian National Police on the Francisco de Paula Santander bridge on the border between Cucuta, Colombia, and Venezuela, Feb 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAURICIO DUENAS CASTANEDA

People try to take part of the humanitarian aid from a truck that was set on fire in Ureña, Venezuela, on Feb 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/DEIBISON TORRADO

Bolivarian National Guard of Venezuela officers block the Francisco de Paula Santander international bridge over the Tachira River, the second land route that connects Colombia with Venezuela, in the town of Urena, Venezuela, Feb 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/HECTOR PEREIRA

The first attempts of the international community to take humanitarian aid into Venezuela from Colombia were stopped on Saturday as clashes broke out with the Venezuelan police at the border crossings, leaving at least 285 injured.

The violence occurred the Simon Bolivar International Bridge - which connects the Colombian city of Cucuta with the Venezuelan city of San Antonio del Tachira- in the early morning.