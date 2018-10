A rescue team uses an excavator to search for people under the ruins of a house at Petobo, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK

Aid has started arriving in the more remote areas of Sulawesi island in Indonesia following last week's magnitude-7.5 earthquake and subsequent tsunami that left at least 1,500 people dead, the Red Cross said on Saturday.

Assistance was being provided by local authorities and non-governmental organisations in Donggala and other cut off areas such as Sigi, Red Cross spokesperson, Iris Van Deinse, told EFE.