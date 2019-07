An airbus of Air China, flying from Beijing, lands at the international airport in Athens, Greece, Sep. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

An airbus of Air China, flying from Beijing, lands at the international airport in Athens, Greece, Sep. 30, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

China's flag carrier has struck a purchase agreement for 20 Airbus aircraft at a cost of around $6.54 billion, according to the company.

In an announcement sent to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday night, Air China said that the planes, of the wide-body A350-900 type, were set to be delivered over several batches between 2020-22.