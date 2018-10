File image shows a container (far left) with debris from the Air France Airbus 330, that crashed in the Atlantic Ocean on June 1, 2009. A second crash report was disclosed on Oct 5, 2018 by an association representing victims' relatives, which allegedly identified its cause to pilot error.EFE- EPA (FILE) /CAROLINE BLUMBERG

File image shows one of the two Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) of the Airbus 330 Air France AF 447 flight between Rio and Paris that crashed in mid ocean seen during a press conference at the Bureau of Investigation and Analysis (BEA) in Le Bourget, near Paris, France on May 12 2011. EFE-EPA (FILE) /EMMA FOSTER

File image shows BEA (Bureau d'Enquetes et d'Analyses) director of enquiry Alain Bouillard at a press conference to present final Safety Investigation of the Air France flight AF447 between Rio and Paris, at Le Bourget airport, near Paris, France, July 5, 2012. A second crash report was disclosed on Oct 5, 2018 by an association representing victims' relatives, which allegedly identified its cause to pilot error EFE- EPA (FILE) /YOAN VALAT

A second in-depth report about an Air France Airbus jetliner that crashed into the mid-Atlantic killing all 228 people aboard that pointed to the accident being attributable to pilot error was disclosed on Friday by an association representing victims' relatives.

The experts' report suggests Air France flight AF-447 covering the Rio de Janeiro-Paris route that crashed on June 1, 2009, was allegedly due to pilot error.