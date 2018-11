A general view of buildings engulfed in smog in New Delhi, India, Nov. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

An Indian motorist wears a mask inside his helmet in New Delhi, India, Nov. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Air quality in New Delhi worsened significantly on Monday to cross levels considered toxic by the World Health Organization.

According to India's Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), PM10 - particulate matter smaller than 10 micrometers - levels reached 700 micrograms per cubic meter in several parts of the capital, from 162 on Sunday.