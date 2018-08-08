Tourists make their way along the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, China, Jun. 1, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Tourists make their way along the Badaling section of the Great Wall in Beijing, China, Jun. 1, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A man walks on a portion of the Great Wall in Badaling lit up in blue, the official color of the United Nations, to mark the 70th anniversary of the UN in Beijing, China, Oct. 24, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

United States-based home rental website Airbnb has been forced to cancel a publicity contest offering its users a chance to spend a night on the iconic Great Wall of China, official Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

State-owned newspaper the China Daily reported that the company had decided not to go ahead with the plan out of respect for public opinion, as the offer had led to concern among Chinese internet users about the commercial use of a national icon and possible damage to the structure.