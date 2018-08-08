efe-epaShanghai, China

United States-based home rental website Airbnb has been forced to cancel a publicity contest offering its users a chance to spend a night on the iconic Great Wall of China, official Chinese media reported on Wednesday.

State-owned newspaper the China Daily reported that the company had decided not to go ahead with the plan out of respect for public opinion, as the offer had led to concern among Chinese internet users about the commercial use of a national icon and possible damage to the structure.