Japanese entrepreneur Karin Taira stands in an AirBnB property near Odaka station, 16 kilometers from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear power plants, in the Odaka district of Fukushima prefecture, in Odaka, Japan, Feb. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

Home rental service Airbnb Thursday said it was working toward boosting its vacation rental service in Japan despite a new law that forced it to remove a majority of its listings in the country.

The Private Lodging Business Act, set to come to effect on Friday, had earlier forced Airbnb to remove 80 percent of its accommodation listings in the country as the hosts did not have the necessary authorization from the government to list their apartments on the internet.