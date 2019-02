(FILE) - Visitors wait in a queue to have a tour inside of an Airbus A380 plane at the Innovation and Leadership in Aerospace (ILA) Airshow in Berlin, Germany, Apr. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

(FILE) - An Airbus A380-841 of German Lufthansa takes off at the Frankfurt airport, Germany, May 8, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

(FILE) - An Airbus A380-800 aircraft of UAE carrier Emirates taxies after landing at Duesseldorf International Airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Jan. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Airbus SE on Thursday pulled the plug on its A380 superjumbo jet airliner after Emirates Airline, the biggest customer for the plane, cut its order in favor of smaller long-range jets, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Airbus said it would stop building the jet in 2021 after Dubai-based Emirates cut its A380 order by 39 planes. The state-owned carrier will instead buy 40 A330neo and 30 A350 long-haul planes.