Nepalese police inspect the site of the plane crash at the airport in Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Dead bodies recovered from the wreckage of a plane that crashed at the main airport Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Nepalese police officers inspect the site of the crash next to the wreckage of US-Bengla flight BS211 at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmanduu, Nepal, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

The pilot of the US-Bangla airplane that crashed in Kathmandu died of his injuries Tuesday morning at a hospital in the Nepali capital, the Dhaka-based airline said.

"We got a message after 10 am that he had died," the spokesperson for US-Bangla, Kamrul Islam, told EFE.