A Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 passenger plane lies on the grassy portion of the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Manila, Philippines, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Philippine Airlines plane flies over a Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 passenger plane as it lies on the grassy portion of the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Manila, Philippines, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

A Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 passenger plane lies on the grassy portion of the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, in Manila, Philippines, 17 August 2018. According to reports, a Xiamen Airlines Boeing 737-800 passenger plane from China with 157 passengers and eight crew skidded off the runway while landing at Manila's international airport. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

An airplane of the Chinese Xiamen Air airline on Thursday night skidded off the runway while trying to land amid a heavy downpour at the Manila international Airport, although no casualties have been reported.

All the 157 passengers and eight members of the crew are safe, the general director of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Eddie Monreal, confirmed at a press conference.