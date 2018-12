An Afghan man who was injured in an airstrike in Kunar province, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

An Afghan boy who was injured in an airstrike in Kunar province, receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

A mother holds her daughter who was injured in an airstrike in Kunar province, as she receives medical treatment at a hospital in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Dec. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 38 Taliban insurgents and a number of civilians, among them women and children, have died in an airstrike targeting militants in the northeast of Afghanistan, local authorities said Sunday.

The airstrike hit Kunar province late Friday during an operation against a Taliban meeting, but several civilians were also caught up in the bombardment.