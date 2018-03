A Syrian inspects the damage at the site that was reportedly targeted by an airstrike in Idlib, Syria, on March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YEHYA NEMAH

A woman inspects the damage at the site that was reportedly targeted by an airstrike in Idlib, Syria, on March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YEHYA NEMAH

A general view at a site that was reportedly targeted by an airstrike in Idlib, Syria, on March 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/YEHYA NEMAH

Airstrikes by unidentified warplanes on Monday killed at least four civilians and wounded 12 in the northern Syrian province of Idlib, a United Kingdom-based war monitor told EFE.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the bombing took place in the town of Taftanaz and that two minors were among the dead.