A general view for destruction at a neighborhood after overnight shelling on Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED BADRA

Inhabitants of Douma on Monday inspected fresh material damage inflicted on an already battle-worn residential area following a night of deadly government bombardment against what is the largest city in one of the last opposition outposts in the Damascus region, an epa photographer reported.

Locals busied around a street congested with piles of cinder blocks and contorted metal window frames blown out from eviscerated apartments above.