A woman prays and lays flowers on the land where her house was located before tsunami swept it away, in Minamisoma, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Apr.9, 2011. EPA-EFE/FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

A young couple offers a prayer for victims on tsunami barrier at Arahama Beach in Sendaii, Miyagi Prefecture, Mar.11, 2018, during the seventh anniversary of the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami, that devastated northeastern Japan and triggered a nuclear disaster at Tokyo Electric Power Company's Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The era of Japanese Emperor Akihito will come to an end on Apr. 30, when he is set to abdicate in favor of his first-born after three decades on the throne which have been marked by his tact and the modernization of the country, interspersed with multiple natural disasters.

Born on Dec. 23, 1933, Akihito was named emperor on Jan. 7, 1989 after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito. A day later began his reign, named the "Heisei" period, characterized by the pursuit of honor while maintaining peace.