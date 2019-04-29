The era of Japanese Emperor Akihito will come to an end on Apr. 30, when he is set to abdicate in favor of his first-born after three decades on the throne which have been marked by his tact and the modernization of the country, interspersed with multiple natural disasters.
Born on Dec. 23, 1933, Akihito was named emperor on Jan. 7, 1989 after the death of his father, Emperor Hirohito. A day later began his reign, named the "Heisei" period, characterized by the pursuit of honor while maintaining peace.