Sudan's ousted president Omar Bashir looks on during the meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (Not Pictured), in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 5, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KHALED ELFIQI

Sudan’s public attorney on Saturday ordered the African country’s ousted president, Omar al-Bashir, be investigated on suspicion of money-laundering and possession of large sums of foreign currencies.

If convicted, al-Bashir could be sentenced to up to 10 years in jail.