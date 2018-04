The executive director of Sachamama, Carlos Zegarra (L), Vanessa Hauc (2-L), journalist and co-founder of Sachamama, the four members of the Mexican rock band Mana and the former vice president of the United States Al Gore (3-R), pose on the carpet green of the "Green Gala Awards", a charity event held in Miami, USA, Apr. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Gaston De Cardenas

Former US Vice President Al Gore speaks to the press upon his arrival on the green carpet of the "Green Gala Awards", a charity event held in Miami, USA, Apr. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/Gaston De Cardenas

Former vice-president of the United States Al Gore said Saturday in Miami that Latinos living in the US can play a decisive role in the fight against climate change and in preserving the environment.

Gore was among the people felicitated at the Green Gala Awards, a charity event organized by nonprofit Sachamama in Miami to mark Earth Day, for his contribution toward fighting climate change.