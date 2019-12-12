Backdropped by the 8,16-meter high Manaslu mountain of the Himalaya range, mules make their way in Bimthang, Nepal, 10 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MARTON MONUS

Former Vice-President of the United States Al Gore described the United Nations climate summit in Madrid as a crucial opportunity to boost ambitions in the fight against the climate crisis but warned that a current lack of consensus in the international community could lead to failure.

In an interview with Efe, the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize winner said he nonetheless held on to some hope that an agreement would be landed in the final crunch hours of the COP25, as is usually the case in his experience.